Torturing children unacceptable, says CM

Taking notice of a video clip showing a child being beaten with a pipe at a mosque in Hyderabad, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked the Hyderabad commissioner to submit a report on the incident and take appropriate measures to stop violence against children.

The video, which went viral on television channels and social media, showed a Maulana who was hitting a child with a heavy pipe inside a mosque. Speaking to Hyderabad Commissioner Abbas Baloch on telephone, the CM said torture and humiliation of children was unacceptable. “These innocent children are future of our country and we have to educate and train them with love, affection and care,” Shah said, adding that we would spoil our future generations if we did not love them.

The commissioner informed the CM that the man who was seen hitting the child in the video had been identified as Qari Shabbir Ahmed, who led prayers at Sarhandi Masjid situated in Sarfraz Colony and also taught Holy Quran to children of the locality. The man habitually beat children if they were irregular, the commissioner said.

The CM was informed that the child’s father had filed a complaint with the Cantt police after which the police arrested Shabbir and registered an FIR No.121/18. The CM said he had directed the school education and religious affairs secretaries to work out a plan for counselling teachers against torture.

“Gone are the days when children were beaten severely by teachers. Now, the children are quite sharp and well aware of their rights; therefore, they must be taught by their teachers with modern techniques and personal care,” Shah asserted, adding that children could not learn under torture and fear.

”The actual teaching lies in motivation, encouragement and proper care of the children,” Shah remarked, directing the Hyderabad commissioner to issue instructions to the teachers of madrasas not to resort to beating and punishing the children for their mistakes.