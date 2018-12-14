JUI-S demands arrest of Maulana Samiul Haq killers

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) has demanded the government to ensure early arrest of those involved in the brutal killing of Maulana Samiul Haq and award them an exemplary punishment.

The demand came at “Maulana Samiul Haq Conference” held here on Thursday.

The conference was addressed by acting chief of the party, Maulana Hamidul Haq, provincial president Maulana Yousaf Shah, former member National Assembly Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz and others.

In his speech on the occasion, Maulana Hamidul Haq said the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq was aimed at weakening the religious institutions.

He said that promoting peace in the region was the mission of Maulana Sami and the enemies of peace killed him.

He said the people have lost trust in the judicial system, adding, the government had badly failed to provide protection to the people.

Maulana Hamidul Haq deplored that the killers of all the leaders from first prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan to Benazir Bhutto could not be brought to justice, which was a slap in the face of the law enforcement agencies in the country.

He added that Maulana Sami was a great religious scholar and he always advocated peace. The Maulana was a patriot and wanted peace, tranquillity and development in the country, he went on to add.

Meanwhile, it was announced in the conference that the first anniversary of Maulana Samiul Haq would be observed in Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz. He said the main function relating to the first anniversary of Maulana Samiul Haq would be arranged at Pul-e-Charkhi Mosque in Afghanistan.