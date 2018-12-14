Cold, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained cold and partly cloudy in the City on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted mainly very cold and dry weather in northern areas while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.

Thursday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -11C while in Lahore it was 14°C and humidity was 67 per cent.