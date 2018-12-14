PP-168 unofficial results: PTI’s Malik Asad snatches PA seat from N’s Rana Khalid

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Thursday defeated PML-N’s Rana Khalid in by polls of PP-168 Lahore with a narrow margin of 687 votes.

According to unofficial results, PTI’s Asad Ali Khokhar bagged 17,579 votes, while his opponent Rana Khalid of the PML-N managed to get 16,892.

The seat was vacated by Khawaja Saad Rafique after he won NA-131 seat. Asad Ali Khokhar had lost general election from NA-136. However, determined Asad Khokhar managed to clinch a narrow victory this time.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had constituted 83 polling stations for PP-168 guarded by the rangers. Moreover, 145 polling booths were constituted for men while 117 for women.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 126,862 including 73,701 male voters 53161 female voters. However, a very low turnout was observed on Thursday As many as 11 candidates from different political parties and independents contested the polls.