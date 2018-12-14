Opposition walks out of NA to demand Saad’s production

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition on Thursday staged a walkout from the National Assembly proceedings against non issuance of production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Taking up the issue on floor of the House, the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said Saad Rafique was arrested by the NAB recently but the chair was yet to issue his production orders.

“I will request you to issue the production order which will increase the prestige of the Parliament,” he said. Shahbaz Sharif observed that NAB is providing enough heat to the opposition leaders during the winter season. “But there is difference in the standard of heaters provided to the government and the opposition members,” he said. Replying to his comments, the Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said if NAB and the government are hand in hand, how is he facing the NAB investigations, adding he has committed no corruption, resulting into losses to the government.

The Speaker Asad Qaisar did not immediately issue the production orders but said that he would not let down the House. “I am consulting with persons concerning the legal matters before taking the decision,” he said. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said requesting production orders for a member was the due right of the opposition and the same should be respected.

“This is murder of democracy. We will continue to stage walkout of the National Assembly proceedings till the production orders of Saad Rafique are issued,” former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while speaking later on floor of the House towards end of day’s proceedings said.