Facilities at airport

During my recent visit to the new Islamabad airport, I was disappointed to observe the airport’s poor facilities for visitors. The cafeteria was offering products at three times the market price and there weren’t enough seats in the waiting area. There were a couple of unattended bags in the international lounge and none of the ASF staff was deputed to check the suspicious items.

Only two escalators were working and carrying a large number of people to the parking area. Long queues of people with heavy luggage were waiting for escalators. The CAA is requested to look into this problem and take necessary steps to rectify all problems.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad