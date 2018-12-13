close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 13, 2018

Russia upbeat to feature in next Olympics

Sports

AFP
December 13, 2018

MOSCOW: Russia is “sure” it will be allowed to participate in the next Olympic Games thanks to its efforts in fighting doping, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

“We constantly work on improving anti-doping culture in Russia, on anti-doping education,” Russia’s Olympic chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov told a press conference in Moscow. Tokyo is due to host the next Olympics in 2020. Pozdnyakov also presented a training programme for Russian athletes to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Russia was banned from participating in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this year over what international authorities believed to be a state-sponsored cheating programme. A team of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was in Moscow this week to conduct an audit of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports