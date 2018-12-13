close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Transferred

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following offices on Wednesday.

Services of Tariq Mahmood, OSD, have been placed at the disposal of Ministry of Religious Affairs for further posting as Director Haj Jeddah for three years period. Muhammad Zulqarnain, OSD, posted as Director (Admin) PCTB and Muhammad Shahzad, under transfer as Section Officer Agriculture Department, posted as Addl DC (General) Kasur. The order regarding transferring Fakhar-ul-Islam, Addl DC (revenue) Layyah, and posting him as Addl DC (revenue) Mianwali has been cancelled, while Farooq Akmal, Addl DC (General) Mianwali, was asked to continue to hold additional charge of the office of Adl DC (Revenue) until further order. Order of transferring Tanveer Yazdan, Adl DC (Finance & Planning) Multan, and posting him as Adl DC (Revenue) Layyah, has also been cancelled. Transfer and posting order of Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Director ACE Multan Region, and Afzal Nasir, Adl DC (Revenue) Rajanpur has been withdrawn. Asia Gul (awaiting posting) has been posted as DG PHA Rawalpindi against a vacant post.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore