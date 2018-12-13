Transferred

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following offices on Wednesday.

Services of Tariq Mahmood, OSD, have been placed at the disposal of Ministry of Religious Affairs for further posting as Director Haj Jeddah for three years period. Muhammad Zulqarnain, OSD, posted as Director (Admin) PCTB and Muhammad Shahzad, under transfer as Section Officer Agriculture Department, posted as Addl DC (General) Kasur. The order regarding transferring Fakhar-ul-Islam, Addl DC (revenue) Layyah, and posting him as Addl DC (revenue) Mianwali has been cancelled, while Farooq Akmal, Addl DC (General) Mianwali, was asked to continue to hold additional charge of the office of Adl DC (Revenue) until further order. Order of transferring Tanveer Yazdan, Adl DC (Finance & Planning) Multan, and posting him as Adl DC (Revenue) Layyah, has also been cancelled. Transfer and posting order of Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Director ACE Multan Region, and Afzal Nasir, Adl DC (Revenue) Rajanpur has been withdrawn. Asia Gul (awaiting posting) has been posted as DG PHA Rawalpindi against a vacant post.