Thu Dec 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Speeding car kills cop, injures two more

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

LAHORE: A 35-year-old head constable was killed while two others were injuries when a bike collided with a speeding car in Mozang police limits on Wednesday. Police have registered a case against unknown car driver who fled the scene. The deceased was identified as Tanveer, who was posted in SSU department of Qila Gujjar Singh police lines. Police said Tanveer was on his way on a bike along with his friends Khilfan and Abbas Baloch. As they reached Waris Road, a car hit them.

