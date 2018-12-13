Vast opportunities available for investors in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Adamson called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both discussed different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-Australia relations and enhancement of mutual cooperation in healthcare, education, livestock, skills-development, water-management and tourism sectors. They also agreed to expand bilateral partnership. Australian High Commissioner congratulated Usman Buzdar on his assumption of the office of CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and Australia enjoy best cordial relations and vast opportunities are available for foreign investors in Punjab. A very conducive atmosphere has been provided to the investors in the new Pakistan, he added. We are taking different steps on priority to promote investment and investment-friendly atmosphere has been provided to the foreign investors. He said PTI government wants to further promote its relations with Australia in different sectors of life to benefit people and expanded exchange of delegations will help promote socio-economic cooperation. He pointed out that Australia has a lot of expertise in livestock, dairy development and agriculture sectors and viable opportunities are available for Australian investment in IT and tourism sectors in Pakistan. We are also desirous of benefiting from Australian model in these sectors, he added. He said that Australian investors should take maximum benefit of vast investment opportunities in Punjab and they will be provided every possible facility by the government. Exchange of business delegations will also help boost the investment between the two countries, he added.

Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Adamson said that cooperation will be extended to Punjab government for capacity-building and technical training of commercial farmers in agriculture and livestock sectors. Meanwhile, partnership will also be expanded for better utilisation of water in irrigation and agriculture sectors as agricultural productivity can be enhanced by providing better training to the farmers. Australia is ready to cooperate with Punjab government in this regard and different measures will be taken for promoting cooperation with Punjab province, he added. She expressed her satisfaction that law and order situation has improved in Pakistan and especially in the province of Punjab. A number of Australian companies working in Gulf States are also intending to invest in Pakistan and its natural beauty and cultural diversity are the example of its own, she added.