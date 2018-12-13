close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Rupee ends flat

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

The rupee traded almost flat against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, dealers said.

It inched down to 138.90 against the dollar from 138.89 in the previous session. In the open market, the rupee extended gains due to smooth supply of the greenback. It closed at 139.30 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing of 139.50. Dealers said the market saw a lacklustre trading activity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business