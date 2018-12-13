Rupee ends flat

The rupee traded almost flat against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, dealers said.

It inched down to 138.90 against the dollar from 138.89 in the previous session. In the open market, the rupee extended gains due to smooth supply of the greenback. It closed at 139.30 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing of 139.50. Dealers said the market saw a lacklustre trading activity.