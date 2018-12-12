close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

MBBS result

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday announced result of third professional MBBS annual examination 2018. A total of 5,286 candidates from 39 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam out of which 4,430 passed and 772 failed. Result of 84 candidates was put on RL list. Maha Zainab of Nishtar Medical University, Multan got first position securing 892/1000 marks. Hira Amin and Hiba Tahrim of Lahore Medical & Dental College Lahore got second and third positions, securing 881/1000 and 869/1000 marks respectively. Supplementary exams will commence in January.

