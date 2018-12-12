Nadeem wins bowling title

KARACHI: Nadeem Shehzad won the inter-media section of the 5th Saldera Open All Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Royal Rodale Club on Monday.

Shehzad of Channel-5 finished first with 270 points in the event in which 40 sports journalists showcased their talent.

Honourary member of Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) Kashif Farooqui ended as runner-up with 266 points, while Alam Zeb Safi of ‘The News’ claimed third position with an aggregate score of 239.

Then followed Akbar Ali (Aaj TV), Shahid Ansari (Daily Amn), Ubaid-ur-Rehman (Abtak TV), Tariq Hussain (Daily Dunya), Shehzada Moin (Seven News), Javed Iqbal (Aaj TV), Arshad Wahab (Daily Amn).Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA) President Abbas Khan Saldera said that due to the positive media coverage the game of tenpin bowling had been in the world’s leading games.