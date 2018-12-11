Kashmiris release 200 doves to send message of peace to world

ISLAMABAD: International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum for Kashmir-YKF) sets free 200 doves to send a message of peace to the world on World Human Rights Day at Fatimah Jinnah Park, Islamabad on Monday.

A number of renowned people joined YFK activists including politicians, media persons, human rights defenders, volunteers & civil society members to mark this day to let world know Kashmir is in need of peace. On the occasion, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Altaf Bhat-Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement, and others expressed their concerns on recent situation in Kashmir and the way Indian army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity speaks volumes about the champions of so-called world's largest democracy.

The participants of the event asked world community to raise their voices for the people of Kashmir and against the human rights violations committed by India and demanded the policy makers to come to the dialogue to resolve the dispute of Kashmir which is still pending due to the stubbornness of India.

International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum for Kashmir) is a non-partisan, international non-governmental organisation, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.