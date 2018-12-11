Jail is jail, will have to face hardships: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that jail is jail and hardships will have to be faced. He said that with jail comes the hardships.

The leader of opposition in National Assembly arrived in the Parliament House to attend the session.

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) escorted Shahbaz to Islamabad from Lahore via motorway. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued a production order of the PML-N president to enable the leader of the opposition to attend the upcoming session of the lower house of Parliament.

Responding to a question after arriving at the Parliament House the PML-N president said that a jail is a jail adding that there are hardships.

He said that undergoing medical examinations is his right but his medical gets delayed.

PML-N chairman Raja Zafarul Haq held a meeting with the former Punjab CM and inquired him after.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting. The meeting also discussed parliamentary affairs and NAB cases.