Promotion

The Lahore High Court directed the Punjab chief secretary to decide a matter regarding promotion of an XEN of building department in accordance with law.

Abdul Khaliq, XEN of Punjab Building Department, contended in a petition that he had been deprived of his lawful promotion in BS-19 despite being entitled to it since 2016. He said several officers junior to him had been given promotions but he had been subjected to discrimination by the authorities. Justice Ayesha A Malik disposed of the petition and directed the chief secretary to decide the case of the petitioner within one month after affording him opportunity of personal hearing.