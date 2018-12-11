tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore High Court directed the Punjab chief secretary to decide a matter regarding promotion of an XEN of building department in accordance with law.
Abdul Khaliq, XEN of Punjab Building Department, contended in a petition that he had been deprived of his lawful promotion in BS-19 despite being entitled to it since 2016. He said several officers junior to him had been given promotions but he had been subjected to discrimination by the authorities. Justice Ayesha A Malik disposed of the petition and directed the chief secretary to decide the case of the petitioner within one month after affording him opportunity of personal hearing.
The Lahore High Court directed the Punjab chief secretary to decide a matter regarding promotion of an XEN of building department in accordance with law.
Abdul Khaliq, XEN of Punjab Building Department, contended in a petition that he had been deprived of his lawful promotion in BS-19 despite being entitled to it since 2016. He said several officers junior to him had been given promotions but he had been subjected to discrimination by the authorities. Justice Ayesha A Malik disposed of the petition and directed the chief secretary to decide the case of the petitioner within one month after affording him opportunity of personal hearing.