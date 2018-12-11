close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Lahore

December 11, 2018

The Lahore High Court directed the Punjab chief secretary to decide a matter regarding promotion of an XEN of building department in accordance with law.

Abdul Khaliq, XEN of Punjab Building Department, contended in a petition that he had been deprived of his lawful promotion in BS-19 despite being entitled to it since 2016. He said several officers junior to him had been given promotions but he had been subjected to discrimination by the authorities. Justice Ayesha A Malik disposed of the petition and directed the chief secretary to decide the case of the petitioner within one month after affording him opportunity of personal hearing.

