Dananjaya bowling action found illegal

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was suspended from bowling in international matches with immediate effect after his delivery style proved to be illegal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Monday.

His action was questioned last month during the first Test which England won by 211 runs. He was ordered to take an independent assessment which was carried out at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

“The assessment revealed that his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations,” the ICC said in a statement.It added that Dananjaya, 25, could apply for a fresh assessment after modifying his bowling action. In the meantime, he was allowed to play in domestic matches.