Road repair

Wahi Pandhi is 40km away from Dadu and the road that connects the two cities is broken since a long time. Due to this, a lot of people suffer on a daily basis. Tourists who go to the Gorakh Hill Station through this area also call the place a backward and underdeveloped city.

People who suffer the most because of broken roads are patients who have to use the road to reach hospitals in time. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to repair the road in a timely a manner.

Rafique Aman Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi