close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 11, 2018

Road repair

Newspost

December 11, 2018

Wahi Pandhi is 40km away from Dadu and the road that connects the two cities is broken since a long time. Due to this, a lot of people suffer on a daily basis. Tourists who go to the Gorakh Hill Station through this area also call the place a backward and underdeveloped city.

People who suffer the most because of broken roads are patients who have to use the road to reach hospitals in time. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to repair the road in a timely a manner.

Rafique Aman Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost