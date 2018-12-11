World’s first digital courtroom unveils in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The world’s first state-of-the-art digital courtroom was unveiled in Abu Dhabi with the new system set to save both plaintiffs and respondents time and money.

Abu Dhabi Global Market, which operates the free zone, Abu Dhabi, has launched a digital courtroom to deal with business cases and commercial disputes. The new digital courtroom enables judges, witnesses, lawyers or plaintiffs from anywhere in the world to participate in a hearing though advanced video conference technology. The system saves cost and time and makes the process more convenient for companies with offices overseas.

There are screens behind the judges’ bench and in the witness box allowing legal representatives, witnesses and judges to appear in hearing from different locations around the world. It provides case files in digital form that can be accessed by mobile from anywhere in the world.

One can do the court hearing by video conferencing, not every party has to be present in the courtroom. In fact, everybody can be on a screen if that’s the most efficient way. While speaking to the UAE official news agency WAM, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts Lynda Alan stated that another benefit of the digital courtroom was that not all parties would be required to be physically present during a hearing.