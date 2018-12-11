close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
AFP
December 11, 2018

Macron hikes minimum wage to appease ‘yellow vest’ protesters

Top Story

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday 100-euro ($113) per month increase in the minimum wage from next year in a major concession to "yellow vest" protesters who have roiled the country.

The minimum wage was set at 1,498 euros per month pre-tax in 2018 and 1,185 euros after tax. Macron also rolled back unpopular increase in taxes on pensioners which was introduced by his government. In an address to the nation, the French president also struck a more humble tone than usual as he sought to address criticism of his style of leadership. “I know that I have hurt some of you with my statements,” he said.

The French president stressed, however, that the protests by mostly low-income people in small town or rural France were the result of long-term problems. “Their distress doesn’t date from yesterday. We have ended up getting used to it,” he said.

