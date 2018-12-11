Security guard shot dead

A petrol pump security guard was shot dead by unidentified people in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday within the limits of Mobina Town police station.

According to officials, 45-year-old Mured Hussain was on duty at a petrol pump in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 3 when two men on a bike pulled up next to him and began arguing with him. They then opened fire at him and drove off. Hussain died on the spot and his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. After medico-legal formalities, it was handed over to the family for burial.

The victim belonged to Khairpur and had been working at the petrol pump for the past several years. Quoting initial investigation, officials said it seemed like Hussain was killed over personal enmity, but added that they would investigate from all angles.