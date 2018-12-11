Rupee ends flat

The rupee was little changed on Monday due to the lack of market triggers, dealers said. It closed at 138.89 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.88.

In the open market, the rupee ended firmer at 139.70 against the greenback.

Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner due to routine dollar demand for foreign exchange. Many forex dealers expect the rupee to trade at the levels of 139-139.50 during the ongoing week.