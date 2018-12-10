Govt employees enjoy safari train trip to Attock Khurd

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) arranged a joyful day-long safari train tour to Attock Khurd for the officials of various government departments.

A specially-invited band performed music to welcome the guests at the platform of historic Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station. The picnickers were also presented bouquets on their arrival.

Secretary Excise Riaz Mahsud was the chief guest. TCKP Senior General Manager Syed Hayat Ali Shah, General Manager Tourist Information Centres (TICs) Muhammad Ali Syed, Tourism Department official Essa Khan, tourist consultant Zahoor Durrani and others were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Attock Khurd, located in Attock district of Punjab, houses the historical fort built by the Mughal King Akbar in 1581. Bahram ki Baradari is another Mughal-era monument situated at the ridge of mountains on the southern side of the Grand Trunk Road near Attock Khurd. “We provided government officials a unique opportunity to avail an outing and at the same time we want to apprise them of the rich heritage and tourist spots of our country,” Senior General Manager Hayat Ali Shah told media.

The official said that this time the train tour had been arranged for the government employees so that they could also enjoy recreational and entertainment opportunities.

Essa Khan said that the activity was aimed at revitalising the train trip to historical sites such as Attock Khurd, Attock Bridge, Attock Fort and Indus River to promote the importance and awareness of tourism among the officials and build a baseline for the domestic tourism.

The official added that they had also arranged train tours for the minority and transgender communities, orphan children in the past. “We will arrange such tours for other communities,” he added.

The picnickers enjoyed the excursion when they passed through various railway stations including Pabbi, Nowshera, Khushal Kot, Akora Khattak, Jehangira, Indus River and Attock Bridge.

They were also briefed about the historic perspective of the train track and various railway stations.

As part of the joyride, the picnickers greatly amused with live instrumental music on this joyful excursion. Besides traditional rabab-managay, a number of fun-filled recreational activities and competitions including kite flying, tug-of-war, uphill race and archery were also arranged at the river bank.

Appreciating the TCKP initiative, the officials said that it was a good approach of the authorities to boost domestic tourism and provide entertainment opportunity to them.

They said the train tour was a source of enjoyment and learning experience for them.

The historical tourist resort complex of Attock Khurd is situated on the eastern bank of Indus River near the old iron girder bridge built in 1883, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab.

The Old British Railway Station built around 1880 with its magnificent stone masonry and beautiful Victorian architecture is set in a hilly backdrop of an area steeped in the romance of history.

The British established the North Western Railway Attock Khurd Resort as a popular fishing spot and hunting ground for the black partridge and wild fox. On the Western Bank is a tall First World War memorial in the shape of a .303bullet.

It was built in the memory of the men of the 40th Pathan Regiment, which took part in the Great World War. The Mughal Emperor Akbar built the grand Attock Fort in 1518 AD.