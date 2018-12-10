Australia stare at defeat in first India Test

ADELAIDE: Australia were left staring at defeat in the first Test Sunday, losing four wickets in their record run chase at the Adelaide Oval after being set a target 323 to win by India.

At stumps they were 104 for 4, needing another 219 for an unlikely victory with their fate resting on the shoulders of Shaun Marsh, who was not out 31, and local boy Travis Head who remained unbeaten on 11.

India amassed 307 in their second innings with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smashing 70 and first innings century-maker Cheteshwar Pujara a composed 71.A late collapse got the crowd on their feet and gave Australia a flicker of hope, with India’s last four wickets falling for just four runs.

Spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets for 122 runs off 42 overs. It was his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc snared 3 for 40. Australia need to make history to win. The only successful fourth innings Test run chase of more than 300 at Adelaide came in 1902, when the hosts made 315 to beat England, with the biggest in modern times the 239 West Indies managed in 1982.

The home side can take some comfort, though, by Western Australia in a domestic match last month scoring 313 to beat South Australia here when Marsh was 163 not out.Australian opener Aaron Finch — who survived being given out lbw second ball when a review showed Ishant Sharma had overstepped the crease — made just 11 in his second failure of the match.

He was caught behind off spinner Ashwin when the ball whistled past his glove. He chose not to review the decision, which was a mistake. Replays showed the third umpire would have overturned it.

Debutant Marcus Harris matched his first innings score of 26, hitting three crunching boundaries before he was caught by Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami, getting an edge on an attempted cut shot.

Australia desperately needed the experienced Usman Khawaja to stick around but he decided to run down the pitch to an Ashwin delivery on eight and sliced it to Rohit Sharma, who took a difficult catch.And when Handscomb miscued a pull shot off Shami on 14 to Pujara, they were in deep trouble.

Play had started 30 minutes early to make up for rain disruptions on Saturday, with Australia needing an early breakthrough to build on the momentum after Virat Kohli fell to Lyon near the close on day three.

Pujara brought up 50 with a three off Lyon and hardly looked troubled until the off-spinner fooled him half an hour before lunch and Finch caught him off bat and pad.It was a crucial 87-run partnership with Rahane, who brought up his 16th half-century with a boundary.

He was eventually out going for a needless reverse sweep off Lyon.Pant went in search of quick runs as India’s lead approached 300, whacking three fours and a six. But when he went for another big hit and fell for a quick-fire 28, it prompted a collapse from 282 for 5 to 307 all out.

India won toss

India 1st Innings 250 all out (C Pujara 123; J Hazlewood 3-52)

Australia 1st Innings 235 all out (Head 72; Bumrah 3-47, Ashwin 3-57)

India 2nd Innings

K Rahul c Paine b Hazlewood 44

M Vijay c Handscomb b Starc 18

C Pujara c Finch b Lyon 71

*V Kohli c Finch b Lyon 34

A Rahane c Starc b Lyon 70

R Sharma c Handscomb b Lyon 1

†R Pant c Finch b Lyon 28

R Ashwin c Harris b Starc 5

M Shami c Harris b Lyon 0

I Sharma c Finch b Starc 0

J Bumrah not out 0

Extras (b21, lb13, w2) 36

Total (all out, 106.5 overs) 307

Fall: 1-63, 2-76, 3-147, 4-234, 5-248, 6-282, 7-303, 8-303, 9-303, 10-307

Bowling: Starc 21.5-7-40-3, Hazlewood 23-13-43-1, Cummins 18-4-55-0, Lyon 42-7-122-6, Head 2-0-13-0

Australia 2nd Innings

A Finch c Pant b Ashwin 11

M Harris c Pant b Shami 26

Usman Khawaja c R Sharma b Ashwin 8

S Marsh not out 31

P Handscomb c Pujara b Shami 14

T Head not out 11

Extras (lb1, nb1) 3

Total (4 wickets, 49 overs) 104

To bat: *†T Paine, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, N Lyon, M Starc

Fall: 1-28, 2-44, 3-60, 4-84

Bowling: I Sharma 8-3-19-0, Bumrah 11-5-17-0, Ashwin 19-4-44-2, Shami 9-3-15-2, Vijay 2-0-7-0

Umpires: Nigel Llong (England) and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)