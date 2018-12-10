ATM issues

This refers to the letter ‘Unsuccessful transactions’ (December 8) by Muhammad Fayyaz. Besides the non-availability of cash, there are a number of other issues that regularly cause trouble to ATM users. At times while drawing the cash, one gets counterfeit currency notes especially of higher denominations. What is even more frustrating is the fact that the bank staff doesn’t help customers at all. Despite the evidence (fake currency notes and ATM transaction slip) shown to bank officials, the bank doesn’t accept its fault.

There is an urgent need for the SBP and the Consumer Rights Commission to look into these and other similar ATM-related issues and ensure that ATM users get all the services which are being paid for by them. The banking authorities need to take corrective measures in a timely manner otherwise many customers will shy away from using this useful facility.

Group Capt (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi