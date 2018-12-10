close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 10, 2018

ATM issues

Newspost

December 10, 2018

This refers to the letter ‘Unsuccessful transactions’ (December 8) by Muhammad Fayyaz. Besides the non-availability of cash, there are a number of other issues that regularly cause trouble to ATM users. At times while drawing the cash, one gets counterfeit currency notes especially of higher denominations. What is even more frustrating is the fact that the bank staff doesn’t help customers at all. Despite the evidence (fake currency notes and ATM transaction slip) shown to bank officials, the bank doesn’t accept its fault.

There is an urgent need for the SBP and the Consumer Rights Commission to look into these and other similar ATM-related issues and ensure that ATM users get all the services which are being paid for by them. The banking authorities need to take corrective measures in a timely manner otherwise many customers will shy away from using this useful facility.

Group Capt (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost