Function marks CAA anniversary

PESHAWAR: A function was organized here to mark the 36 anniversary of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

BKIA Chief Operating Officer and Manager Obaidur Rehman Abbasi was the chief guest. He cut the cake to celebrate the anniversary.

Air Commodore Fazal Minallah, officials of Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Customs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), army, police and other officials of CAA and the airport attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Obaidur Rehman Abbasi said the CAA was established to maintain an aircraft register and oversee regulation of civil aviation.

He said that CAA had become one of the best organisations in the country and looking after around 42 airports and dozens of airstrips.

Abbasi said that the officers and staff of CAA was contributing to the country’s development and promoting tourism.

The airport manager said the CAA was ranked among the three top institutions of the country and hoped that it would become the number one state entity in provision of services in aviation.

He said the CAA was executing new projects including Gwadar in Balochistan, Lahore (Punjab), Rawalakot (Kashmir) and many

other areas, which would ultimately help boost the country’s economy. The official directed the staff to work hard to strengthen the CAA.