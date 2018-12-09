close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Army man, civilian martyred in checkpost firing

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

RAWALPINDI: An army man and a civilian were martyred while two persons were injured in firing incident at military checkpost on Marble Factory Road in Rawalpindi Saturday night. According to the sources, army men were on routine checking on Marble Factory Road near Railway crossing when sepoy Usman stopped a rickshaw and asked for identification of rickshaw driver and a rider sitting at back seat. The persons sitting behind drew kalashnikov and opened fire at him. As a result of firing army man and three civilians-Sajjad, Asif and Shahid- were injured critically and shifted to hospital, where army man Usman and Sajjad Ahmad breathed their last due to serious injuries. The other two were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi in critical condition. The sources said that assailant fled the scene on a motorcycle with his accomplice. Later, the army cordoned off the whole area after the incident. CPO, SSP Operations also reached the site with police contingent, while officials of Anti-Terrorism Department also reached there.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story