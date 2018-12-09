Army man, civilian martyred in checkpost firing

RAWALPINDI: An army man and a civilian were martyred while two persons were injured in firing incident at military checkpost on Marble Factory Road in Rawalpindi Saturday night. According to the sources, army men were on routine checking on Marble Factory Road near Railway crossing when sepoy Usman stopped a rickshaw and asked for identification of rickshaw driver and a rider sitting at back seat. The persons sitting behind drew kalashnikov and opened fire at him. As a result of firing army man and three civilians-Sajjad, Asif and Shahid- were injured critically and shifted to hospital, where army man Usman and Sajjad Ahmad breathed their last due to serious injuries. The other two were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi in critical condition. The sources said that assailant fled the scene on a motorcycle with his accomplice. Later, the army cordoned off the whole area after the incident. CPO, SSP Operations also reached the site with police contingent, while officials of Anti-Terrorism Department also reached there.