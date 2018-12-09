close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

13 injured in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

KOHAT: Around 13 persons sustained injuries in a road mishap on Indus Highway near Kohat Tunnel on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that a passenger vehicle (Peshawar-7631) was heading to Peshawar from Bannu when it collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Kohat Tunnel toll plaza. As a result, 13 people sustained injuries.

The injured identified as Hassan Shah, Noor Anas Khan, Dil Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Aleem, Muhammad Rahman, Mir Adad Khan, Abidullah, Rehmat Shah, Abdul Momin, Muhammad Murad, Gul Rahim, Akbar Ali Khan and Shahid Ahmad were taken to the Kohat Development Authority Hospital.

