LPG price goes up amid gas shortage in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was selling at a higher price Saturday as most areas in the provincial metropolis continued to experience natural gas shortage and low pressure.

The people were forced to buy one kg of LPG for Rs170 after being previously sold for Rs150. The demand for the LPG has increased as the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (PTCL) has failed to address the issue and ensure adequate gas supply with proper pressure. The domestic and commercial consumers were left with no option but to turn to other means – LPG and fuelwood – to meet their needs.

The residents of a number of colonies and localities on the Dilazak Road and elsewhere have complained of gas loadshedding and low pressure, adding this has multiplied their hardships.

The residents of Saeedabad No.1 and 2 localities near the City Railway Station, Corporation Colony and Faisal Colony and several other areas on the Dilazak Road were affected the most by the gas loadshedding in the cold weather with no remedy in sight.

This has affected routine life and created hardships for women who have to prepare food, particularly breakfast for the school going children.

The tandoors and eateries owners have turned to LPG and fuelwood to keep their business running.

The citizens complained that gas supply mostly remained suspended and the pressure was very low and therefore insufficient to cook meals. They said that in many areas gas was restored or pressure was increased to normal for a short time, which was not enough to prepare food.

“Peshawar has become ‘Shehr-e-Napursaan’ (forsaken city) as far as the provision of basic amenities is concerned. There is no solution to the gas crisis. We have members of national and provincial assemblies, but what are they doing to solve the gas problem?” asked a consumer Aftab Ahmad.

He was critical of the SNGPL and the elected representatives for turning a blind eye to the miseries of the citizens and not taking up the issue of non-availability of gas. Efforts were made to get the official version from the SNGPL officials, but to no avail.