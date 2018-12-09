close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Rainy spell from tonight

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Islamabad: Ending the prolonged dry spell, it will rain from upper and central parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from Sunday night (tonight) through Tuesday, announced the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Also, the snow will fall in hilly areas during the period.

According to a spokesman for the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country today (Sunday) before gripping the upper and central parts of the country on Monday.

“Under the influence of the new weather system, rain with snowfalls over the hills is expected from Sunday evening or night to Tuesday at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Karachi and Makran divisions,” he said.

The weatherman said there was also a likelihood of snow falling on the hills in Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Upper Dir, Hazara, Murree and Galiyat, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan areas during the period.

The doctors welcome the coming rainy spell saying it will reduce the incidence of health problems caused by dry spell like cold, coughing, chest infection, asthma, and dust and skin allergies.

