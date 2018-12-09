close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Five terror suspects held

Lahore

LAHORE : The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested five terrorists in Bahawalpur and seized explosives from their possession.

The arrested suspected terrorists belonged to banned Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaeda. Officials said the terrorists had plan to attack an office of a law enforcement agency. Suicide vests, hand grenades and detonators were seized from them.

