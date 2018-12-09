Five terror suspects held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested five terrorists in Bahawalpur and seized explosives from their possession.
The arrested suspected terrorists belonged to banned Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaeda. Officials said the terrorists had plan to attack an office of a law enforcement agency. Suicide vests, hand grenades and detonators were seized from them.
