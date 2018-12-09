Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) holds its 21st AGM

Karachi: The meeting was chaired by Mr. Asif Aziz, Vice Chairman of PAS and Chief Operating Officer of JAZZ and was attended by some of the major advertisers of Pakistan.

The Executive Director of PAS, Mr. Qamar Abbas, presented key initiatives of 2018 that covered areas like training, research, engaging with tech giants, white papers on advertising claims, joint sessions with CCP, award programme, etc. He also presented some major initiatives for 2019. In the end he thanked the members and specifically the council for their continued support and emphasized that 2019 will need a common action plan with concerted efforts that allows us to make measurable incremental progress on all counts.

The AGM also marked the half term of Mr. Saqib Zia, the Chairman of the Society and Commercial Leader, Procter & Gamble. In a message he said that on one hand we have growing regulatory pressures, while on the other, we have immense business challenges and at the same time there is a major technological shift happening at fast pace that arechanging and redefining our conventional approaches, and this is where the Society will play its role.***