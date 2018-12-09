Nusrat Javeed comes under attack?

ISLAMABAD: It still remains a mystery if senior journalist Nusrat Javeed came under an attack or had a tyre blown out in the small hours of Friday. According to SHO Kohsar Police Station, Abdur Razaq, the tyres of Javeed’s car blew in front of Black Horse Plaza in the Blue Area.

He termed it an accident, as the journalist had not file any complaint about the incident.

The News tried to reach the senior journalist over phone to get his side of the story but received no response. Sources however claim that Nusrat Javeed had told journalists visiting him that around six people chased him and burst two tyres of his car.