RTIs hit rural population in federal capital

Islamabad: Acute respiratory tract infections, including sore throat, cold and flu, are hitting the rural population in the federal capital badly as 50 to 60 per cent of the total patients reaching public sector healthcare facilities in rural areas are with complaints of RTIs.

Majority of the cases being reported at rural health centres, basic health units and dispensary located in different union councils in Islamabad rural area are with upper RTIs though few cases of pneumonia are also being reported, said Additional District Health Officer at Health Department Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said the three RHCs located in Bharakahu, Tarlai and Rawat receive over 200 patients daily while each of the 14 BHUs and one dispensary operating in different union councils receive 30 to 40 patients daily.

The rural healthcare facilities receive not less than 600 patients daily with upper RTIs on average, he said.

He added the main reasons behind continuous rise in number of patients with RTIs in the federal capital are sharp fall in mercury and careless attitude of individuals. Majority of people do not take incidences of RTIs seriously because of ignorance and unawareness, he said.

It is important that lower RTIs including pneumonia may be life threatening particularly among children and elderly and can cause serious complications among chronic patients, said Dr. Durrani.

He said the rural healthcare facilities are also working on creating awareness among public on how to avoid winter related health threats though he admitted that the RHCs, BHUs and dispensaries receive only a small percentage of patients due to absence of proper referral system.

Everyone wants to go to tertiary care hospital for specialized care even for mild to moderate health threats, he added.

He said the incidences of RTIs can be controlled by following simple precautionary measures particularly by avoiding cold and staying in clean environment. The houses and offices must have good ventilation system in winter, said Dr. Durrani.