Sattar, Wasim lock horns over encroachment drive

Dr Farooq Sattar, who was expelled from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) last month, said on Saturday that 500,000 people have been rendered homeless due to the anti-encroachment drive under way in Karachi, reported Geo News.

Addressing the media outside an anti-terrorism court, Sattar said: “People are being rendered homeless because of the court’s orders, as 500,000 people have become homeless due to the anti-encroachment drive.”

He added: “Wasim Akhtar was voted in to construct Karachi, not destroy it. He should try to get votes in Karachi now. The city will tell him who is oppressed.”

Sattar went on to say that the Supreme Court should order removal of only illegally occupied establishments and not markets that have been here for five decades.

“A policy should be devised by shopkeepers and traders on encroachments. Homelessness will only lead to increase in crimes in the city.”

When asked if he would be appointed the next mayor of the metropolis by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Sattar said: “I don’t have dreams like Manzoor Wassan.”

Addressing the media later, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that further decision regarding the anti-encroachment drive would be made by the SC. “The shops provided by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been demolished. Residents will have to face trouble for a few days as the rubble from the operation is removed.”

Responding to a question regarding Sattar, the mayor said: “How should I respond to Farooq Sattar’s talk? I don’t even know which party he belongs to. If I destroyed Karachi, then he destroyed the MQM-P.”