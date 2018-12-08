Gas loadshedding, low pressure protested

TAKHT BHAI: The infuriated dwellers of Shergarh and suburban areas on Friday took out a rally to protest the excessive gas loadshedding and low pressure.

Carrying banners, the protesters were chanting slogans against the government and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). They blocked the main Takhat Bhai-Malakand road to traffic for nearly an hour.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that the SNGPL was carrying out excessive gas loadshedding in their localities which had added to their woes.

The protesters added the CNG stations were being provided with uninterrupted gas supply that led to low gas pressure in the areas, making the domestic consumers suffer.