close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Prosperity linked to justice

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said Islam has valued just rulers so much that it gave them status of Allah Almighty’s shadow but our rulers practically wiped out the idea of such government system.The progress and prosperity of the country rested on the system based on an even-handed justice, not on a system wherein the laws for the ruling elite and the general public were different, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid. He said that the PTI had come to power with the promise of building Pakistan like the State of Madina but the government has yet to fulfil the promise.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore