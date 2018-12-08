Prosperity linked to justice

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said Islam has valued just rulers so much that it gave them status of Allah Almighty’s shadow but our rulers practically wiped out the idea of such government system.The progress and prosperity of the country rested on the system based on an even-handed justice, not on a system wherein the laws for the ruling elite and the general public were different, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid. He said that the PTI had come to power with the promise of building Pakistan like the State of Madina but the government has yet to fulfil the promise.