Sat Dec 08, 2018
Hamza flays baton-charge on workers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition and PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz has said ideological workers are real asset of the party.

Talking to party workers on Friday, he came hard on the government for ordering baton charge on PML-N supporters during appearance of Shahbaz Sharif before the accountability court on Thursday and paid tributes to those injured due to the baton charge. He demanded investigation into the incident.

He hoped action would be taken against those police officials who ordered baton charge. Hamza further said PML-N would come in front with more power adding sacrifices of the party workers for strengthening of democracy could never be forgotten. He said the crops that were sown through the seeds of lies were falling apart and truth was becoming a reality.

