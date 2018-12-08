Dog’s owner booked in attempted murder case

In an unusual incident, the police have registered a case against the owner of a dog for attempted murder after the canine attacked a woman in Clifton.

The FIR registered at Clifton police station under Section 324 and 289 of the Pakistan Penal Code which deal with attempted murder and negligent conduct with respect to an animal, respectively, was filed on behalf of the victim’s mother Dr Shaha Arif Malik.Officials said the attack occurred on November 26, but the complainant lodged the case on December 5 and the media reported it on Friday.

According to the FIR, the victim, 30-year-old Ana Malik was leaving her house around 9:15pm and as soon as she stepped out of the house, a black hunting dog, a pit bull and Rottweiler breed, suddenly lunged at her and attacked her brutally, causing her life-threatening injuries.

“She [Ana] is subjected to being traumatised, shaken confidence, severely bruised, lacerated on her legs, fingers, elbow, head and neck, face and cheeks, suffered a broken jaw and broken teeth including lacerated lips and gums thereby ruining her life,” the complainant stated.

She added that Ana’s friend watched and shouted in horror and tried to kick the dog but remained helpless. “This was worse than a terrorist attack and definitely a criminal act of terror and shock with intent or attempt to murder my daughter who is medical doctor,” she stated.

The complainant Dr Shaha further said the attack had damaged the life of the young woman, and informed officials that the dog owner, who was their neighbour, lived on 6th Zamzama Street in DHA.

When contacted, the inquiry officer Inspector Abdul Latif said that a woman was attacked by her neighbour’s pit bull in Clifton, leaving her with wounds on her legs, face and arms. He added that the victim’s neighbour, Muhammad Amir, the dog owner, has secured bail from a court.

Latif said the suspect nominated in the FIR has also recorded his statement in which he said that he was on the phone when his dog suddenly attacked the woman.

Further investigation is underway.