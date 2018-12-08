Navy demolish Baloch FC 6-1 in PPFL

KARACHI: Navy came from one goal down to inflict a crushing 6-1 defeat on Nushki’s Baloch FC in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Friday.

Aurangzeb put Baloch FC ahead in the fifth minute. However, eight minutes later Mohammad Amin leveled the score for Navy. Hafiz Hassan Faiz put Navy ahead in the 35th minute before Asif Bakhsh inflating their lead to 3-1 in the 41st minute.

Hassan hit his second and fourth goal for Navy at stroke of half time to dent Baloch FC’s chances in the game.Sajjad Ahmed added to the misery of the Balochistan’s outfit by scoring fifth goal in the 78th minute.

Hassan then completed the rout by landing a solid goal in the 83rd minute.On Saturday (today), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will face Muslim FC, Afghan FC will meet Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will lock horns with Army.