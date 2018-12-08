close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
AFP
December 8, 2018

Italy fines FB for selling users’ data

World

AFP
December 8, 2018

ROME: Italy’s competition authority has fined Facebook 10 million euros for selling users’ data without informing them and "aggressively" discouraging users from trying to limit how the company shares their data.

Facebook "misleadingly gets people to sign up... without informing them in an immediate and adequate way of how the data they will provide will be harvested for commercial purposes," a statement from Italy’s AGCM consumer and market watchdog said on Friday.

The company also does not clearly tell people about "the remunerative purpose that underlies the provision of the social network’s services, simply stressing the fact that it’s free.

