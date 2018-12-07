close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

LHC benches: Lawyers warn of countrywide strike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

FAISALABAD: The lawyers will launch a countrywide movement and observe complete strike in the country in case their genuine demand for the establishment of Lahore High Court benches in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal is not met by the government. This was decided in a meeting of the District Bar Association held under the chairmanship of DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik here on Thursday. Punjab Bar Council members Ch Abdus Salam, Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Changaiz Khan Kakar, Muhammad Javed Awan, Muhammad Abbas Naswana, Rashid Mehmood Warraich and others attended the meeting. DBA secretary Rohail Zafar Kainth said that the general council meeting of the Punjab Bar Council would be held in Lahore on December 15 in which the final decision to launch a countrywide strike by the lawyers would be taken. The meeting adopted a resolution and condemned the registration of a bogus and unfounded case against lawyers by Tandlianwala police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan