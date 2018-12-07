LHC benches: Lawyers warn of countrywide strike

FAISALABAD: The lawyers will launch a countrywide movement and observe complete strike in the country in case their genuine demand for the establishment of Lahore High Court benches in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal is not met by the government. This was decided in a meeting of the District Bar Association held under the chairmanship of DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik here on Thursday. Punjab Bar Council members Ch Abdus Salam, Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Changaiz Khan Kakar, Muhammad Javed Awan, Muhammad Abbas Naswana, Rashid Mehmood Warraich and others attended the meeting. DBA secretary Rohail Zafar Kainth said that the general council meeting of the Punjab Bar Council would be held in Lahore on December 15 in which the final decision to launch a countrywide strike by the lawyers would be taken. The meeting adopted a resolution and condemned the registration of a bogus and unfounded case against lawyers by Tandlianwala police.