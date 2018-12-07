Students expo on 12th

Islamabad : The two-day international Students Expo will start from December 12 at Pak-China Friendship Centre here. The expo will be organised under the theme ‘Securing our future’ to revitalise the crucial role of youth towards development, peace building, achieving sustainable goals and promoting entrepreneurship.

International Students Expo 2018 will be comprised of university pavilion, books pavilion, tourism and culture pavilion, career counselling sessions, model UN and National Assembly sessions, talent hunt, ideas corner, workshops, seminars, sports activities, competitions and many other activities projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world. The entry for the expo will be free for the visitors.

The event is being organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) in collaboration with COMSATS, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Jang Media Group, Punjab Higher Education Commission, United National Information Centre Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, University of Lahore, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, National Book Foundation, Asian Peace Film Festival other top ranked Pakistani universities/member universities of Inter University Consortium.

Arrangements in this regard have been finalised. The participants hailing from 30 countries will get a chance to interact with leading personalities and subject experts of their interests across the globe and enjoy a diverse group across the spectrum from academic mainstreams. More than 30 sessions and competitions have also been designed to ensure maximum participation of students in this mega event around the clock.