Transferred

LAHORE: Punjab government on Thursday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

Ehsanullah, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Attock, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Secretary Schools Education for further adjustment as DMO Jhelum, and Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Commissioner (HR & Coordination) as DMO Attock. Meanwhile, order regarding transferring Rajanpur DMO Muhammad Asad Ali and Section Officer (SO) Youth Affairs, Tourism & Sports Yasir Rizwan and posting them as Assistant Commissioner Karor Lal Eisan and SO (Welfare-II) Welfare Wing of the S&GAD respectively, have been cancelled.