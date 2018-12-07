Govt policies to unite opposition for joint struggle, says Baloch

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaqat Baloch has said that the government policies would unite the opposition for joint struggle and protest against it.

Addressing a rising youth expo organised by the IJT here on Thursday, he said that the PTI government had failed to provide any relief to the people during its first 100 days.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to create the south Punjab province in the first 100 days, but he failed in honoring his commitment. He said that rupee depreciation against dollar had destroyed the economy.

He said that former PM Nawaz Sharif and former CM Shahbaz Sharif were responsible for the Model Town incident and facing its consequences.

Welcoming the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, Liaqat Baloch said that India was killing innocent Kashmiris and burning mosques and shrines, but the PTI government did not deliver a single word against these violations. He said that the PTI government had failed in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international forum.