Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Career counselor Abidi calls on COAS

Top Story

N
NNI
December 6, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Renowned educationist and career counselor Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Abidi has provided counseling and assisted more than 15,000 Pakistani students including wards of martyrs for their studies abroad on full/partial scholarships over the last two decades, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said. The COAS appreciated the services rendered by him toward promotion of education in the country. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of Japan Kentaro Sonoura called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday, says an ISPR press release. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral security cooperation and overall regional situation were discussed. The worthy guest fully supported for the peace in Afghanistan through political reconciliation.

