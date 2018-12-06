Racing legend Piggott hospitalised

LONDON: Lester Piggott, widely regarded as the greatest ever flat race jockey, has been admitted to hospital although his family say it is for purely precautionary reasons.The 83-year-old, who rode 30 British Classic winners including a record nine Epsom Derbies, has suffered from heart issues in the past.

Known as ‘The Long Fellow’ — because at 5ft 8ins (1.73 metres) he was tall for a flat jockey — Piggott racked up 116 victories at the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting. He battled to keep his weight down and subsisted on a diet of champagne and cigars and regular visits to the sauna.