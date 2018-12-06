Swiss companies keen to invest in Punjab: envoy

LAHORE: Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Switzerland Mr Bernhard Furger said that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of Switzerland were keen to enter Pakistan’s market and explore potential opportunities.

During his visit to the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), along with Mr Beat Ineichen, Sr Consultant South Asia and Oceania from Switzerland Global Enterprise, an umbrella organisation of Switzerland to promote the Swiss exports and joint ventures of the Swiss companies in other countries, discussed investment and trade promotion with Punjab.

The delegation told that the objective of their visit is to study Pakistan’s market for partnerships and investment and to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan. Their prime interest was the food processing sector in which they are interested to develop JV’s. He told that a business delegation is to visit Pakistan in the next half of the year to explore potential of Pakistan and look for business partnerships.

Appraising the new government he said the initiatives of the new government in Pakistan have created positive sentiments in foreign investors. Furthermore, the Swiss advanced technology, expertise and knowledge would benefit Pakistan, he added. CEO PBIT, Jahanzeb Burana introduced the delegation about the mandatory functioning of PBIT as an investment promotion agency and its role as a one-stop shop for local and international investors. An extensive presentation was shown on various potential sectors for investment in Punjab which includes food and agriculture, pharma, textiles, tourism, retail, e-commerce, logistics and construction etc.

Briefing the delegation about the initiatives being undertaken by the new government to expand the economy, Burana highlighted the rapid development of special economic zones (SEZs) in Punjab offering business-friendly environment, provision of immense investment opportunities along with great incentives for the investors. He emphasised that a number of Swiss companies are already working in Pakistan. We welcome new players to join this huge market for developing collaborations in different areas as it will be a concrete step towards building partnership.

Burana affirmed that PBIT will facilitate the Swiss companies/investors in all possible ways. Specific pitch books regarding the interested sectors will be shared with the focal person assigned for coordination. Webinars and B2B meetings of identified companies from both sides will also be scheduled. Swiss delegation proposed to have an online portal as a platform for engaging the companies for mutual cooperation.