75 shops razed

LAHORE: The district administration razed 75 shops besides demolishing 350 portions extending from verandas’ space here on Wednesday.

Officials said the anti-encroachment operation was carried out in all parts Lahore along with on the model roads. They said City Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Raza Butt monitored the entire operation. Meanwhile, the encroachment operation has been completed in D-Plaza, Shoe Market while operation in Alamgir Market, Sarafa Bazaar, Babi Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar and others has been going on impartially. In an operation at G-Block Model Town graveyard, carried out on the directions of LHC, the district admin razed 70 permanent structures and retrieved 11 Kanal state land worth millions. In an operation on the roads declared model ones in the areas, including PIA Housing Society, Township and Wapda Chowk Roundabout, criminal cases were registered against 30 shopkeepers for placing goods outside their shops’ premises.