MAW wish granting ceremony

KARACHI: The Make-A-wish Foundation Pakistan organized a wish granting ceremony wherein the wishes of 25 children suffering from life threatening illnesses were fulfilled. The event was attended by H.E. Mohammad Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco, H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and H.E Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi,Ambassador of Somalia. The ambassadors lauded the noble work of the foundation and appreciated the efforts of its founding President Ishtiaq Baig for granting the wishes of the ailing children.

Baig thanked the guests and said the mission of the foundation is that no ailing child should leave this world without his/her wishes being fulfilled. Since its inception the MAW has granted thousands of wishes of the children.

Tragically many children are not among us today but the MAW has the satisfaction that the children left with a smile.